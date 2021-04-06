What are the most desired honeymoon destinations in the US?

- Maldives with 519,000 searches takes top spot in the world
- Hawaii, Florida and Colorado are top US honeymoon destinations
- South Dakota is the US number one honeymoon destination rising in popularity
New industry research reveals the most desired honeymoon destinations in the USA. So where will newlyweds hope to honeymoon this year?
The most popular US state honeymoon destinations
- Hawaii- 165,900 searches
- Florida- 27,900 searches
- Colorado- 27,200 searches
- California- 22,600 searches
- Alaska- 18,680 searches
- Montana- 14,070 searches
- Texas- 11,690 searches
- New York- 10,790 searches
- Maine- 10,120 searches
- Tennessee- 10,070 searches
Taking the crown is Hawaii with a massive 165,990 searches annually, coming in second is Florida with 27,900 searches, followed closely by Colorado with 27,200 searches annually.
The US state honeymoon destinations gaining popularity
- South Dakota- 156.25% year on year increase
- Ohio- 109.30% year on year increase
- West Virginia- 108.82% year on year increase
- Kansas- 100% year on year increase
- Utah- 89.69% year on year increase
- Wisconsin- 85.40% year on year increase
- Delaware- 75% year on year increase
- Wyoming- 73.84% year on year increase
- Virginia- 70.68% year on year increase
- Montana- 69.72% year on year increase
South Dakota is the US number one honeymoon destination rising in popularity on a year on year with a huge 156.25% increase, followed by Ohio with 109.3% increase and in third place with 108.82% increase is West Virginia.
For the rest of the world….
The world’s most desired honeymoon destinations
- Maldives
- Bora Bora
- Bali
- Mauritius
- Fiji
- Santorini
- Seychelles
- Goa
- Paris
- Saint Lucia
Taking top spot in the world for the most desired honeymoon destination is the Maldives with 519,000 searches, in second place is Bora Bora with 238,500 searches and in second place is Bali with 208,700 searches.