What are the most desired honeymoon destinations in the US?

Maldives with 519,000 searches takes top spot in the world

Hawaii, Florida and Colorado are top US honeymoon destinations

South Dakota is the US number one honeymoon destination rising in popularity

New industry research reveals the most desired honeymoon destinations in the USA. So where will newlyweds hope to honeymoon this year?

The most popular US state honeymoon destinations

Hawaii- 165,900 searches Florida- 27,900 searches Colorado- 27,200 searches California- 22,600 searches Alaska- 18,680 searches Montana- 14,070 searches Texas- 11,690 searches New York- 10,790 searches Maine- 10,120 searches Tennessee- 10,070 searches

Taking the crown is Hawaii with a massive 165,990 searches annually, coming in second is Florida with 27,900 searches, followed closely by Colorado with 27,200 searches annually.

The US state honeymoon destinations gaining popularity

South Dakota- 156.25% year on year increase Ohio- 109.30% year on year increase West Virginia- 108.82% year on year increase Kansas- 100% year on year increase Utah- 89.69% year on year increase Wisconsin- 85.40% year on year increase Delaware- 75% year on year increase Wyoming- 73.84% year on year increase Virginia- 70.68% year on year increase Montana- 69.72% year on year increase

South Dakota is the US number one honeymoon destination rising in popularity on a year on year with a huge 156.25% increase, followed by Ohio with 109.3% increase and in third place with 108.82% increase is West Virginia.

For the rest of the world….

The world’s most desired honeymoon destinations

Maldives Bora Bora Bali Mauritius Fiji Santorini Seychelles Goa Paris Saint Lucia

Taking top spot in the world for the most desired honeymoon destination is the Maldives with 519,000 searches, in second place is Bora Bora with 238,500 searches and in second place is Bali with 208,700 searches.