On the heels of recent expansions at the Jamaican retreat, Sandals Royal Caribbean is once again adding to its luxurious offerings with 2 new room categories as part of a brand-new building, accepting arrivals this December.

The Sandals Royal Caribbean transformation is complete with new luxurious room categories. The Chequers resort building located in the tranquil Caribbean Village will be a 4-story masterpiece. Guests can choose between Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Swim-up Club Level Jr. Suites with a Patio or with a Balcony and with Tranquility Soaking Tubs.

As the leaders in Caribbean tourism and the all-inclusive industry, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) continuously invests in their luxury portfolio and guest experiences across the region. Today, the award-winning resort company announced expansion at the charming Sandals Royal Caribbean transformation complete. Located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, it is available to book now for arrivals beginning December 15, 2021, the all-new Chequers building will house 2 new room categories, including:

• 12 new Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Swim-up Club Level Jr. Suites w/ Patio Tranquility Soaking Tubs™

• 36 new Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Jr. Suites w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tubs™

Located in the tranquil Caribbean Village, the Chequers building will be a 4-story masterpiece, continuing in the Sandals tradition of low-density resorts for 2 people in love. Guests will enjoy access to the exclusive Club Sandals lounge and concierge services, which handle all special requests and reservations, including private check-in and all-day room service.

Couples can choose between 12 Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Swim-up Club Level Jr. Suites w/ Patio Tranquility Soaking Tubs™ located on the ground floor of the Chequers building, offering swim-up pool access directly from a private outdoor patio (a Sandals first for Club Level guests at Sandals Royal Caribbean) while on the interior, they can revel in the refined touches of custom-built furnishings, a Sandals signature king-size bed, in-room bar stocked with select liquors and a luxuriously-appointed bathroom equipped with a modern shower, backlit mirrors and recessed lighting in a serene, spa-like setting.

Located on floors two through four, the 36 new Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Jr. Suites w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tubs™ provide guests with peaceful garden and pool views from their private balcony fitted with the popular Tranquility Soaking Tub™ for two, privacy curtain and a bistro dining set. The suite’s interior invites endless relaxation with a seating area, large HD Smart TV, and custom-crafted furnishings among other amenities.

The addition of these 48 new rooms marks the final set of refurbishments and new amenities to debut at Sandals Royal Caribbean, bringing the resort’s total room count to 280. Since December of 2019, the resort has unveiled a sweeping array of enhancements, first debuting three new restaurants – Spices, bringing Pan-Caribbean favorites for an authentic island dining experience; Bombay Club, offering flavorful Indian cuisine including dishes like the ever-popular Butter Chicken and vegan and vegetarian options like Aloo Gob; and La Tavola, allowing guests to share in the cuisine, comfort and camaraderie found around every Italian table. Renovations of 36 rooms across the Caernarvon and Arundel buildings debuted in 2020 along with developments to the South Pool and surrounding area, including new cabanas with fans and lighting, a new jacuzzi and new outdoor shower area.

Conveniently located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Sandals Royal Caribbean is a British-inspired retreat surrounded by well-manicured gardens, delightful afternoon tea and a private, white-sand beach. Home to nine savory 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining restaurants, a rejuvenating Red Lane® Spa, unlimited land and watersports, an exclusive private island and most famously, luxurious Over-the-Water Bungalows and Villas, Sandals Royal Caribbean boasts luxury for all guests to enjoy. Plus, with complimentary access to the company’s neighboring flagship resort, Sandals Montego Bay, the options to revel in luxury are truly endless.

Sandals Royal Caribbean is now accepting reservations for these accommodations for arrivals beginning December 15, 2021. For more information or to book your next Luxury Included® vacation, call your local Travel Advisor, book online , or call 1-800-SANDALS.

More news about Sandals

#rebuildingtravel