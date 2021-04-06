Click to join an upcoming live event

Malta to open its borders to tourists in June 2021

by Harry Johnson
Malta to use the color scheme to categorize the countries based on their epidemiological situation

  • Tourists from ‘red’ zone countries will need to present a certificate of vaccination issued no later than 10 days prior to arrival in Malta
  • Travelers from “yellow” zone will need to present a certificate or proof of test taken no later than 72 hours before arrival
  • Visitors from “green” countries will not need to provide any certificates

With the process of vaccination of the population actively underway, Malta’s authorities decided to open the borders for tourists in June 2021. To determine the conditions of entry, Maltese authorities will use the color scheme to categorize the countries based on their epidemiological situation.

Thus, tourists from the countries in the “red” zone will need to present a certificate of vaccination issued no later than 10 days prior to arrival in Malta. Travelers from the “yellow” group of countries will need to present a certificate or proof of test taken no later than 72 hours before arrival. Visitors from “green” countries will not need to provide any certificates.

These rules will apply to visitors from the EU countries and countries with which the Maltese authorities have entered into bilateral agreements in the field of health. For all other states, the requirements established by the European Union apply.

