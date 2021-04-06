Indian Ocean Tourism includes Indonesia and Africa: A Seychelles leader knows

Positioning an Indonesian Island group in Indonesia for tourism includes Africa. Indonesia loves the experience of private tourism consultant Alain St. Ange. St. Ange was the former minster of Tourism for Seychelles.

The East African Coast, Seychelles, Reunion, and Mauritius are Indian Ocean regions. Thousands of Islands in the Indonesian Islands are also important Indian Ocean tourism regions Indonesia is looking for expert consultants to develop tourism islands. They found a tourism celebrity from a fellow Indian Ocean Nation, Seychelles. This out of the box approach is part of an ongoing tourism and economic discussion between ASEAN and the African Union.

Who could be better positioned to bridge these very different Indian Ocean countries through tourism than Alain St. Ange? There are thousands of islands, many with enormous potential for tourism developments, investments, and positioning.

Alain St. Ange was the former Minister of Tourism for Seychelles, and is now president of the African Tourism Board.

St. Ange is a private consultant after leaving the public sector and is about to travel to Indonesia, to pioneer this opportunity for tourism development and outreach in Indonesia, but with an African touch.

St. Ange was approached by an Indonesian developer to consult the initiative for a number of Indonesian islands. These islands include the Bangka Belitung, Maratua eco-paradise in East Kalimantan, Alor and Rote islands in Nusa Tenggara Timur and Banda island at Maluku.

Indonesia is the largest member country in ASEAN. Tourism is leading the way for Indonesia and also many parts of Africa in its preparations for the much-anticipated reopening of world borders.

Indonesia remains a popular tropical tourism destination, offering cultural diversity, breathtaking natural beauty, and world-class accommodation at affordable prices.



St. Ange told eTurboNews: “There are similarities with Indonesia and Africa. Cooperation in development, investment, outreach could greatly benefit the African Indian Ocean and Indonesia.”

If hired as a private consultant, St. Ange is planning to assist Indonesia with the challenging navigation of rebuilding tourism during a global pandemic, and post-COVID-19.

St.Ange is expected to travel to Indonesia later on in April.

A meeting with the Indonesian Minister of Tourism Sandiaga Uno is planned in Jakarta. Uno and St. Ange recently met virtually in a high-level Zoom discussion by the World Tourism Network (WTN). The African Tourism Board is a strategic partner with WTN, and Indonesia was invited to join the organization and the discussion on rebuilding.travel WTN started in 127 countries.

