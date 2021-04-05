MENA travelers willing to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 vaccine is available

Tourists are expected to prioritize destinations that have vaccinated most of their population and which have successfully managed through COVID-19

77% of MENA travelers are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19

45% of MENA travelers plan to travel within the next month

31% of MENA travelers plan to go either on a luxury or leisure holiday

Latest travel survey of thousands of travelers in MENA revealed that 77% of people in the region plan to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available in their country.

Over the next few quarters, tourists are expected to prioritize destinations that have vaccinated most of their population and which have successfully managed through COVID-19.

A total of 45% respondents have plans to travel within the next month or less. The survey also unveiled the most popular holiday types of choice for MENA travelers, with 36% choosing luxury vacation and 26% a leisure trip with their families.

According to latest data, the leisure destinations that saw the highest growth in search volumes over the course of the first quarter were:

● Seychelles saw a 62% increase

● Thailand saw a 45% increase

● Maldives saw a 40% increase

● UK saw a 30% increase

● Norway saw a 29% increase

● Spain saw a 19% increase

The speed of rolling the vaccine in tourism destinations will have a crucial impact on people traveling again. As the authorities in the GCC region continue to go above and beyond and lead the vaccination drive, travel experts believe more travelers will be reassured to travel in the coming months. The pandemic has also changed travelers’ behaviors and the majority are opting for relaxation and wellness holidays in luxury and leisure destinations.

As for the experiences that had the highest demand in 2021, there has been an increase in domestic activities and local adventures as travelers are experiencing leisure activities in nearby destinations.

Travelers are also showing interest in tailor-made trips, looking for social distancing and fresh air without taking away the sense of adventure.

The survey also shows that 37% of people are planning to travel solo while 33% will take a trip with their family to a relaxing getaway.

Travelers are also eager to spend longer holidays with 62% planning to book their trips for 10 days, making use of their time at their preferred destination.