MENA travelers willing to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 vaccine is available

Click to join an upcoming live event

Click here to register free for  advertising-free premium content

Click on your language to translate this article:
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

MENA travelers willing to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 vaccine is available

34 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
MENA travelers willing to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 vaccine is available
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Tourists are expected to prioritize destinations that have vaccinated most of their population and which have successfully managed through COVID-19

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • 77% of MENA travelers are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19
  • 45% of MENA travelers plan to travel within the next month
  • 31% of MENA travelers plan to go either on a luxury or leisure holiday

Latest travel survey of thousands of travelers in MENA revealed that 77% of people in the region plan to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available in their country.

Over the next few quarters, tourists are expected to prioritize destinations that have vaccinated most of their population and which have successfully managed through COVID-19.

A total of 45% respondents have plans to travel within the next month or less. The survey also unveiled the most popular holiday types of choice for MENA travelers, with 36% choosing luxury vacation and 26% a leisure trip with their families.

According to latest data, the leisure destinations that saw the highest growth in search volumes over the course of the first quarter were:

Seychelles saw a 62% increase

● Thailand saw a 45% increase

● Maldives saw a 40% increase

● UK saw a 30% increase

● Norway saw a 29% increase

● Spain saw a 19% increase

The speed of rolling the vaccine in tourism destinations will have a crucial impact on people traveling again. As the authorities in the GCC region continue to go above and beyond and lead the vaccination drive, travel experts believe more travelers will be reassured to travel in the coming months. The pandemic has also changed travelers’ behaviors and the majority are opting for relaxation and wellness holidays in luxury and leisure destinations.

As for the experiences that had the highest demand in 2021, there has been an increase in domestic activities and local adventures as travelers are experiencing leisure activities in nearby destinations.

Travelers are also showing interest in tailor-made trips, looking for social distancing and fresh air without taking away the sense of adventure.

The survey also shows that 37% of people are planning to travel solo while 33% will take a trip with their family to a relaxing getaway.

Travelers are also eager to spend longer holidays with 62% planning to book their trips for 10 days, making use of their time at their preferred destination.

You may also like