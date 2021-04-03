New President of SKAL International Krabi elected

Kevin Rautenbach named new President of SKAL International Krabi

Executive committee members and delegates appointed the new committee members for 2021-2023 at the annual general meeting

Newly appointed members will fulfill their positions for a two-year term until 2023.

SKAL International Thailand Vice President Kevin Rautenbach has been

elected President of SKAL International Krabi.

Executive committee members and delegates appointed the new committee members for 2021-2023 at the annual general meeting of Skal International Krabi. The annual general meeting was held at the Club House of Port Takola Yacht Marina in Krabi followed by networking aboard eMV Sunseeker.

The newly appointed members will fulfill their positions for a two-year term until 2023. Their two main projects will be the expansion of their existing community farm projects, in the Sustainable Tourism Field and in conjunction with SKAL International Thailand their #rediscover Destination Marketing Campaigns in support of Members businesses. #rediscoverkrabi #rediscoverthailand

The six member Executive Committee is made up of some industry veterans as well as some up and coming young talented tourism industry professionals.

Mr Rautenbach is a seasoned tourism and hospitality expert and entrepreneur with a passion for modernization and digitalization of the hospitality sector. A career relocation 17 years ago brought him to Thailand which has been home ever since.

Wolfgang Grimm, President SKAL International Thailand welcomed the election of Kevin Rautenbach to become President of SKAL Krabi and will continue supporting the club as an active member of the board.