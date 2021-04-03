New President of SKAL International Krabi elected

3 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
New President of SKAL International Krabi elected
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

SKAL International Thailand Vice President Kevin Rautenbach has been
elected President of SKAL International Krabi

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Kevin Rautenbach named new President of SKAL International Krabi
  • Executive committee members and delegates appointed the new committee members for 2021-2023 at the annual general meeting
  • Newly appointed members will fulfill their positions for a two-year term until 2023.

SKAL International Thailand Vice President Kevin Rautenbach has been
elected President of SKAL International Krabi.

Executive committee members and delegates appointed the new committee members for 2021-2023 at the annual general meeting of Skal International Krabi. The annual general meeting was held at the Club House of Port Takola Yacht Marina in Krabi followed by networking aboard eMV Sunseeker.

The newly appointed members will fulfill their positions for a two-year term until 2023. Their two main projects will be the expansion of their existing community farm projects, in the Sustainable Tourism Field and in conjunction with SKAL International Thailand their #rediscover Destination Marketing Campaigns in support of Members businesses. #rediscoverkrabi #rediscoverthailand

The six member Executive Committee is made up of some industry veterans as well as some up and coming young talented tourism industry professionals.

Mr Rautenbach is a seasoned tourism and hospitality expert and entrepreneur with a passion for modernization and digitalization of the hospitality sector. A career relocation 17 years ago brought him to Thailand which has been home ever since.

Wolfgang Grimm, President SKAL International Thailand welcomed the election of Kevin Rautenbach to become President of SKAL Krabi and will continue supporting the club as an active member of the board.

You may also like