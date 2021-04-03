Ethiopian On-Time Performance surpasses industry average

Ethiopian makes a substantial investment to enhance its customer service

Ethiopian Airlines Group announced that it has reached 91% On-Time Performance of all global flight departures for the last three months while the industry average stands around 85%. The airline has operated a total of 18,385 flights in January, February, and March in which it has scored 91% on-time departures.

countries after 72 hours, have made on-time flight departures and smooth connectivity more important than ever in the past. As a result, our winning team has made it its top priority and achieved record levels of flight punctuality.

airline, we make a substantial investment to enhance our customer service. When customers choose Ethiopian, we make sure that they get the best possible experience with us including arriving to their destinations on time. The last three months have been extraordinarily productive in terms of efficiency in our flight operation. I am proud of my colleagues who are committed to eliminate any inconvenience for our esteemed passengers.”

