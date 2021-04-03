Ethiopian On-Time Performance surpasses industry average

Ethiopian Airlines Group has reached 91% On-Time Performance of all global flight departures

  • Ethiopian makes a substantial investment to enhance its customer service
  • On-Time Performance refers to an airline departure or arrival that occurs within 15 minutes of the scheduled time
  • The last three months have been extraordinarily productive in terms of efficiency

Ethiopian Airlines Group announced that it has reached 91% On-Time Performance of all global flight departures for the last three months while the industry average stands around 85%. The airline has operated a total of 18,385 flights in January, February, and March in which it has scored 91% on-time departures.

We have recognized from our customers’ feedback that the COVID-19 Travel
Requirements, and especially the expiry of Negative PCR Test certificates by many
countries after 72 hours, have made on-time flight departures and smooth connectivity more important than ever in the past. As a result, our winning team has made it its top priority and achieved record levels of flight punctuality.

Ethiopian Airline Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said, “As a customer-centric
airline, we make a substantial investment to enhance our customer service. When customers choose Ethiopian, we make sure that they get the best possible experience with us including arriving to their destinations on time. The last three months have been extraordinarily productive in terms of efficiency in our flight operation. I am proud of my colleagues who are committed to eliminate any inconvenience for our esteemed passengers.”

On-Time Performance refers to an airline departure or arrival that occurs within 15
minutes of the scheduled time. Punctuality is of paramount importance for passengers as delay or cancellation affects their itinerary and makes passengers incur extra costs.

