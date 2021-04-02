Ukraine International Airlines is gradually restoring its flight network

Despite numerous travel restrictions in early 2021, UIA has done a commendable work

From January, 1 to March, 31, 2021, about 30 000passenger requests were considered and processed

The airline seeks to resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) continues to gradually restore its flight network despite the factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which affect the operation of the airline and the entire aviation industry as a whole.

Despite numerous travel restrictions for both Ukrainian citizens and passengers of foreign countries in early 2021, UIA has done a commendable work and is ready to share its work results for the 1st quarter of 2021 (compared to the pre-crisis 1st quarter of 2020):

The number of performed scheduled flights: 1 424, which is 82% less than during the same period in 2020;

Number of charter flights: 1 116, compared to 419 flights in 2020;

The total number of passengers carried: 322 732, which is 67% less than during the same period in 2020, in particular:

passengers on regular flights: 121 047 (900 516 in 2020);

passengers on charter flights: 201 685 (75 520 in 2020);

Percentage of transit passengers is 34% (including all scheduled flights), compared to 46% in 2020;

The volume of cargo and mail transportation (both on regular and charter flights) is 743 000 kg, which is 76% less than during the same period in 2020.

From January, 1 to March, 31, 2021, about 30 000 passenger requests were considered and processed and 6 711 576 US dollars were refunded to passengers. In total, during 12 months of its activity during the pandemic from April 2020 to March 2021, UIA refunded more than $33 million to passengers.

UIA is now closely monitoring the epidemiological situation, governmental guidelines and regulations to all countries where the airline operates. The airline seeks to resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit.