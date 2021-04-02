US Leisure and Hospitality: 280,000 jobs gained in March

by Harry Johnson
US Leisure and Hospitality: 280,000 jobs gained in March
Written by Harry Johnson

US Leisure and Hospitality industry’s unemployment rate now stands at 13.0%

  • Leisure and Hospitality jobs account for almost 40% of all the U.S. jobs lost in 2020
  • Rise in Leisure and Hospitality jobs is a clear sign that an increase in travel
  • Maintaining employment growth will depend upon the broad restart of travel

The U.S. Leisure & Hospitality sector gained 280,000 jobs in March and the industry’s unemployment rate now stands at 13.0%—compared with 916,000 jobs gained and a 6.0% unemployment rate for the overall economy, according to the monthly employment report released Friday by the Department of Labor.

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following comment:

“The rise in Leisure and Hospitality jobs is a clear sign that an increase in travel and related activities corresponds to an increase in jobs, so maintaining employment growth will depend upon the broad restart of travel, particularly as vaccinations increase and health safeguards remain in place across the travel industry.

“It is important, however, to keep in mind that Leisure and Hospitality jobs account for almost 40% of all the U.S. jobs lost in 2020, so we are still way behind in terms of a recovery.”

