2021 Diving World Cup canceled

2021 Diving World Cup that was scheduled to take place in Tokyo between April 18 and 23 has been cancelled.

The 2021 FINA Diving World Cup was to serve as a qualifying tournament for the Olympics in Japan this summer, but the International Swimming Federation notified the participants yesterday that the event was cancelled.

This letter from FINA said that the federation would be immediately looking for other venues as a substitution, but it is evident that it’s late for this.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the COVID-19 spread.

In view of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus Japan was forced to cancel numerous sports tournaments as a safety measure.

Two weeks ago, the Local Organizing Committee of the 2020 Olympics in Japan announced its decision to bar all foreign spectators from coming to Japan to attend the much-anticipated quadrennial competitions as a safety measure against the global spread of the novel coronavirus. Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa told reporters at that time: “The decision comes primarily from the need to ensure security amid the pandemic.”

As of today, Japan is ranked 39th in the world in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at 474,773. More than 9,160 people died of the novel coronavirus infection in the country, while over 446,410 recovered from the illness.