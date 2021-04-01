Tourism Minister: Spain will introduce entry COVID Passports by summer

It is still difficult to pinpoint the exact date when the passports will appear

Spain to unveil new entry document for foreign visitors

Before implementing the ‘COVID Passport’ plan, at least 70 percent of Spaniards need to be vaccinated

COVID Passport will be needed to to enter Spain

Spain‘s Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said that the entry vaccination IDs, a.k.a. ‘Green Certificates’ or ‘COVID Passports’, that would allow foreign tourists to enter the country, will be introduced by June.

Before implementing the ‘COVID Passport’ plan, at least 70 percent of Spaniards need to be vaccinated. However, this figure can be reduced to 30-40 percent, although doctors object to this. The pace of national vaccination is directly dependent on the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country, so it is still difficult to pinpoint the exact date when the passports will appear.

The Balearic Islands government authorities offered to be the first to try a pilot scheme in their region, but Maroto rejected the offer. She wants passports to be introduced all over the country simultaneously.