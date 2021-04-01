Tourism Minister: Spain will introduce entry COVID Passports by summer

44 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Tourism Minister: Spain will introduce entry COVID Passports by summer
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

It is still difficult to pinpoint the exact date when the passports will appear

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Spain to unveil new entry document for foreign visitors
  • Before implementing the ‘COVID Passport’ plan, at least 70 percent of Spaniards need to be vaccinated
  • COVID Passport will be needed to to enter Spain

Spain‘s Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said that the entry vaccination IDs, a.k.a. ‘Green Certificates’ or ‘COVID Passports’, that would allow foreign tourists to enter the country, will be introduced by June.

Before implementing the ‘COVID Passport’ plan, at least 70 percent of Spaniards need to be vaccinated. However, this figure can be reduced to 30-40 percent, although doctors object to this. The pace of national vaccination is directly dependent on the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country, so it is still difficult to pinpoint the exact date when the passports will appear.

The Balearic Islands government authorities offered to be the first to try a pilot scheme in their region, but Maroto rejected the offer. She wants passports to be introduced all over the country simultaneously.

You may also like