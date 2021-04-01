Reed Exhibitions shares global expertise with Arabian Travel Market

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will take place in Dubai on May 16-19, 2021. Following the physical event, there will be a digital element to cater for those unable to travel, with ATM Virtual (May 24-26).

Best practice and experience of running COVID-safe events is being provided to ATM by Reed Exhibitions. Reed Exhibitions events have safely taken place all over the globe from China and Japan to Russia and Thailand. With a specialty in blending face-to-face with virtual events, Reed Exhibitions is giving audiences the best possible experience.

Reed Exhibitions continues to work closely with local and national governments and public health associations as part of their Global COVID-19 ‘Safety Shows’ Health and Safety strategy, launched in January 2021.

As restrictions start to ease across countries, Reed Exhibitions’ events globally are sharing their best practice and experience of running COVID-safe face-to-face and hybrid events, including with Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

Focused on: collaboration, risk management, planning, communications and safeguarding measures, the plan keeps pace with the evolving pandemic, operating best practice, emerging research and the global (public) health response, as the industry gradually adapts and reopens for business.

Asia Pacific was the first region to emerge from national restrictions and in China, Reed Huabo Exhibition Co Ltd held its major gifts and houseware fair in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center in June 2020.

Reed Exhibitions Japan has been able to hold hybrid events since autumn 2020, catering for professionals in sectors such as fashion, gifts, electronics, construction, cars, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, marketing and agriculture.

In September 2020, Lifestyle Week in Tokyo welcomed 16,817 on-site visitors to meet 283 exhibitors from across Japan for two days. The event also offered an ‘exhibitor not-present’ package in order to engage beyond borders.

In Thailand, Reed Tradex’s, machine tools event Metalex in Bangkok was held in November 2020.