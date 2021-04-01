Reed Exhibitions shares global expertise with Arabian Travel Market

29 seconds ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will take place in Dubai on May 16-19, 2021. Following the physical event, there will be a digital element to cater for those unable to travel, with ATM Virtual (May 24-26).

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Best practice and experience of running COVID-safe events is being provided to ATM by Reed Exhibitions.
  2. Reed Exhibitions events have safely taken place all over the globe from China and Japan to Russia and Thailand.
  3. With a specialty in blending face-to-face with virtual events, Reed Exhibitions is giving audiences the best possible experience.

Reed Exhibitions continues to work closely with local and national governments and public health associations as part of their Global COVID-19 ‘Safety Shows’ Health and Safety strategy, launched in January 2021.

As restrictions start to ease across countries, Reed Exhibitions’ events globally are sharing their best practice and experience of running COVID-safe face-to-face and hybrid events, including with Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

Focused on: collaboration, risk management, planning, communications and safeguarding measures, the plan keeps pace with the evolving pandemic, operating best practice, emerging research and the global (public) health response, as the industry gradually adapts and reopens for business. 

Asia Pacific was the first region to emerge from national restrictions and in China, Reed Huabo Exhibition Co Ltd held its major gifts and houseware fair in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center in June 2020.

Reed Exhibitions Japan has been able to hold hybrid events since autumn 2020, catering for professionals in sectors such as fashion, gifts, electronics, construction, cars, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, marketing and agriculture.

In September 2020, Lifestyle Week in Tokyo welcomed 16,817 on-site visitors to meet 283 exhibitors from across Japan for two days.  The event also offered an ‘exhibitor not-present’ package in order to engage beyond borders.

In Thailand, Reed Tradex’s, machine tools event Metalex in Bangkok was held in November  2020.

Page 1 of 3 Prev Next

You may also like