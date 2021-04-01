Paid time off work: Spain is the best and US is the worst

US employers are under no obligation to provide any form of paid leave

Workers in Europe can expect at least a month’s worth of paid holiday a year

Many EU countries also offer a generous number of paid public holidays

US employees get less paid time off than any other nation according to research.

A team of international living experts have looked at the amount of time off workers around the globe can expect.

The amount of paid leave varies hugely from country to country due to different legislation across the world with some countries offering a generous vacation package, while others offer absolutely nothing.

US employers are under no obligation to provide any form of paid leave, while workers in Europe can expect at least a month’s worth of paid holiday a year.

Everyone deserves a break, especially in this climate, but some countries get more than others. Having a relaxing rest can do wonders for staff productivity, creativity, and problem-solving.

Levels of statutory holiday vary massively around the globe due to different laws and local regulations. It is also worth remembering that different companies offer their employees different holiday perks and alternative days off instead of public holidays.

Members of the European Union benefit from a Working Time Directive, meaning they are all guaranteed at least 20 days off work whilst getting paid a year. Many EU countries also offer a generous number of paid public holidays, which means employees could land up to an extra two weeks off.