Skål 2021 Quebec World Congress postponed

The President of Skål International, Bill Rheaume, just announced that the Skål International Quebec World Congress originally scheduled for October has been postponed until December of this year.

As the world slowly begins to pull out of the COVID-19 crisis, events and travel have been put back on the front burner. The world still has a way to go to get people vaccinated and understand the need to remain safe with social distancing and mask wearing. With regard to the Skål 2021 Quebec World Congress, postponement means enjoying the meeting in the winter wonderland of the host city.

Skål International explained that one of the COVID constants everyone has been experiencing over the last year is news regarding event postponements. As vaccinations are ongoing, there are positives emerging from the despair associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. People are feeling hopeful, and countries are beginning to consider recovery strategies.

At the March Skål International Executive Board meeting, options regarding the Skål 2021 Quebec World Congress were considered. After further discussion with the Skål International Quebec Congress LOC, the Executive Board agreed to postpone the Congress from the original October dates to December 9-13, 2021.

Putting a positive spin on the situation, Skål International believes this decision does indeed have many positives, including:

• The opportunity to showcase Quebec City during one of their two best seasons – December through February.

• Skålleagues will be able to experience a host of “cool” activities.

• Allow more time for vaccinations to be administered, Coronavirus cases to subside, and restrictions to be lessened.

• More time for international visitors to apply for entry visas for those needing them.

President Rheaume said he recently returned from a visit to Quebec City where he met with a club executive, and he could report that they are excited with the opportunity to show off their beautiful city when the lights, snow, and winter activities are at their peak.

The Congress LOC is also working hard to leverage their government contacts, ensuring as much support for this important event as possible.

The dates chosen will ensure an amazing experience and participants will have plenty of time to be home for Christmas.

