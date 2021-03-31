From a Traitor to a Tourism Hero: HE David Collado, Minister of Tourism Dominican Republic

by Juergen T Steinmetz
HE David Collado today realized the importance for the public sector to partner with the private travel and tourism world. He made good on an error he was pushed in without realizing and is now on the list of Tourism Heroes for WTN.

HE David Collado iMin Tourism of the Dominican Republic (left)

Yesterday eTurboNews reported about UNWTO wanted to sabotage the upcoming WTTC Summit in Cancun April 25-28

Caught in the crossfire by this obvious attempt by the UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, to slap major private industry in its face in insisting to have an UNWTO ministerial event scheduled on exactly the same days as the WTTC Summit in Cancun, the Host, the Hon. Minister of TourismDavid Collado for the Dominican Republic today assured the dates set by UNWTO would be moved.

The minister in a phone call with Gloria Guevara, CEO of the World Tourism Council also underlined the importance for the public and the private sector to work together on coordinating effort to make it through the COVID-19 crisis.

Tourism for the Dominican Republic is a major industry.

eTurboNews today called the ministry of tourism in the Dominican Republic and received confirmation about the dates being moved. You can listen to a portion of this phone call in the embedded You Tube video.

Dr. Peter Tarlow, co chair of the World Tourism Network today will nominate HE David Collado to receive the WTN Tourism Heroes award for his vision, and for avoiding a conflict with WTTC and the private sector. In the embedded video Dr. Tarlow emphasized again how important it is for all tourism players to work together. WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz added: “We at the World Tourism Network understand the importance for everyone working together.Our goal is to help the medium and small businesses, WTTC goal are to coordinate activities for the most powerful private businesses in the world. We all look at the public sector as a partner and for leadership not as rivals.”

