Most Brits favor more countries adopting vaccination passports

British travelers are eagerly waiting for an explanation on when and how they might be able to travel internationally

New data shows 62% of Brits are in favor of more countries adopting vaccination passports

Conversely, 26% say they would be put off travel if they had to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination

77% claim they would take out adequate travel insurance medical expenses cover prior to leaving the UK

New data has revealed the extent to which Brits who are thinking about going on holiday abroad are in favor of the idea of vaccine passports.

The research shows that 62% of Brits are in favor of more countries adopting vaccination passports. Conversely, just over a quarter (26%) of British holidaymakers would be put off visiting a country if they are required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

This data comes as British travelers are eagerly waiting for an explanation on when and how they might be able to travel internationally with some industry experts predicting a traffic light system will be implemented with travel bans continuing for red countries, limited restrictions in place for green countries, and a combination of testing, vaccination passports and quarantines for yellow and amber countries.

The data also showed that 77% of Brits will now ensure they have adequate medical expenses cover prior to traveling, up from 71% prior to the pandemic.

There is still a high degree of uncertainty among British travelers regarding vaccination passports and testing to enable international travel. In addition to attitudes towards vaccination passports, the data also showed that whilst 67% would be prepared to pay for a PCR test to enable them to travel internationally, just 4% of Brits are prepared to pay £75 or over for this test.

Industry experts feel encouraged that a greater number of people will now take out adequate medical expenses cover prior to traveling however 23% are still prepared to travel without this cover. With fines currently in place in the UK for those that travel without a legal reason to do so, it is increasingly important that holidaymakers check the latest FCDO advice and destination entry requirements before traveling. They should consider buying travel insurance a little closer to their departure date to ensure that they have the adequate cover for the country at the time of their trip.

Passengers traveling abroad now need to carry a new form stating that their trip is permitted under national lockdown rules.