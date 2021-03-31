Travel and Tourism deal activity declined 3.8 percent in February 2021

by Harry Johnson
Travel & tourism sector remained the worst hit in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions bringing business travels to a halt

  • The announcement of private equity and venture financing deals decreased during February
  • Fresh wave of outbreak in some countries is also affecting deal-making sentiments
  • Deal activity remained subdued in key markets such as the US, China, and the UK

A total of 77 deals (mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing) were announced in the global travel & tourism sector during February 2021, which is a decrease of 3.8% over the 80 deals announced in January 2021.

The travel & tourism sector remained the worst hit in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions bringing business travels to a halt. This year also seems to be no different, at least for some months, with the fresh wave of outbreak in some of the countries, which is also affecting deal-making sentiments.

Industry analysts reveal that the announcement of private equity and venture financing deals decreased during February compared to the previous month while the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals increased.

Deal activity remained subdued in key markets such as the US, China, and the UK, which witnessed decline in deal volume during February compared to the previous month while Australia and India witnessed growth.

