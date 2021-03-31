Sandals gives complimentary vacations to 300 Caribbean health care workers

Sandals Resorts International announced this month its decision to provide 300 health care workers across the Caribbean islands in which it operates with complimentary 2-night stays at its award-winning all-inclusive resorts.

This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone particularly heroes on the front lines and our healthcare workers. For their bravery and sacrifices, Sandals Resorts is rewarding health care workers with free vacations. Starting with Jamaica workers will also receive complimentary vacations in Antigua, Barbados, The Bahamas, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and The Turks and Caicos Islands.

Sandals Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, said this gesture is in recognition of the selfless efforts of local health care workers across the region, who continue to exhibit admirable bravery and make tremendous sacrifices in the face of what has now become a year-long fight.

“Our health care workers have been our heroes throughout this pandemic,” Stewart said. “This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone but our heroes on the front lines and our healthcare workers in particular have demonstrated a level of perseverance and commitment that is awe-inspiring. This is our way of saying thank you and showing our appreciation for what we know has been a very difficult time. These vacations are well-deserved and we can’t wait to roll out the red carpet and pamper our heroes at our Luxury-Included resorts.”

The resort company will work closely with Ministries of Health in the seven islands where it operates to identify the beneficiaries of the latest act, starting in Jamaica where the company is working with the Ministry of Health’s Staff Welfare Programs Department to gift a number of the island’s healthcare workers with much-deserved vacations.

Health care workers in Antigua, Barbados, The Bahamas, Grenada, Saint Lucia and The Turks and Caicos Islands are also set to receive complimentary vacations.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the Sandals Group has consistently lent its support to the fight, supporting regional governments in their efforts to combat the disease and sharing its robust Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness document with regional travel and tourism associations and other resorts to assist in the safe reopening of the region’s tourism industry at large.

Speaking on the company’s consistent efforts, Stewart said, “This fight is not just for the Government. This is everyone’s fight. The private sector must join hands with the public sector so we can fight this pandemic together. We have all been affected by this pandemic and we continue to be affected one year later. This is everyone’s challenge and finding solutions should be everyone’s business. Sandals Resorts International remains committed to playing our part and we are thrilled to be able to extend this latest offer to our very deserving health care workers.”

