COVID-19 will affect 91 million Easter observers’ spending plans

17 seconds ago
by Harry Johnson
COVID-19 will affect 91 million Easter observers’ spending plans
Written by Harry Johnson

People plan to be generous with their stimulus checks

  • 47% of Americans say that religion has helped them get through the pandemic
  • Americans are 23% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year
  • COVID-19 has made Americans most grateful for their family

With Easter Sunday around the corner, the results of Easter Survey were released today. The survey found that COVID-19 will impact 91 million Easter observers’ spending plans this year, 47% less than the number impacted last year.

To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on April 4, industry experts compared the 100 largest cities across 13 key metrics, ranging from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population.

Best Cities for Easter
1. Honolulu, HI 
2. Memphis, TN 
3. Omaha, NE 
4. New Orleans, LA 
5. Milwaukee, WI 
6. Kansas City, MO 
7. St. Louis, MO 
8. Lubbock, TX 
9. Laredo, TX 
10. Portland, OR
11. Albuquerque, NM
12. Sacramento, CA
13. Madison, WI
14. St. Paul, MN
15. Orlando, FL
16. Cincinnati, OH
17. Birmingham, AL
18. Chicago, IL
19. Nashville, TN
20. Pittsburgh, PA		 

Easter Facts & Stats – Church, Candy & Cash

  • $21.6 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2021 ($180 per person celebrating).
     
  • $3 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.
     
  • $49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.
     
  • 78%: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies’ ears first.
     
  • 60%: Share of parents who plan on sending Easter baskets to their children after they’ve moved out.

Coronavirus Easter Survey Key Stats

  • People plan to be generous with their stimulus checks. 76 Million Americans say they would donate part of the upcoming stimulus check to a religious organization.
     
  • Religion is a source of comfort. 47% of Americans say that religion has helped them get through the pandemic.
     
  • The pandemic has made us appreciate family and health more. COVID-19 has made Americans most grateful for their family (39%), followed by health (29%) and then freedom (12%).
     
  • More people might celebrate in person this year. Americans are 23% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year.

