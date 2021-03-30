COVID-19 will affect 91 million Easter observers’ spending plans

- 47% of Americans say that religion has helped them get through the pandemic
- Americans are 23% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year
- COVID-19 has made Americans most grateful for their family
With Easter Sunday around the corner, the results of Easter Survey were released today. The survey found that COVID-19 will impact 91 million Easter observers’ spending plans this year, 47% less than the number impacted last year.
To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on April 4, industry experts compared the 100 largest cities across 13 key metrics, ranging from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population.
|Best Cities for Easter
|1. Honolulu, HI
|2. Memphis, TN
|3. Omaha, NE
|4. New Orleans, LA
|5. Milwaukee, WI
|6. Kansas City, MO
|7. St. Louis, MO
|8. Lubbock, TX
|9. Laredo, TX
|10. Portland, OR
11. Albuquerque, NM
12. Sacramento, CA
13. Madison, WI
14. St. Paul, MN
15. Orlando, FL
16. Cincinnati, OH
17. Birmingham, AL
18. Chicago, IL
19. Nashville, TN
20. Pittsburgh, PA
Easter Facts & Stats – Church, Candy & Cash
- $21.6 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2021 ($180 per person celebrating).
- $3 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.
- $49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.
- 78%: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies’ ears first.
- 60%: Share of parents who plan on sending Easter baskets to their children after they’ve moved out.
Coronavirus Easter Survey Key Stats
- People plan to be generous with their stimulus checks. 76 Million Americans say they would donate part of the upcoming stimulus check to a religious organization.
- Religion is a source of comfort. 47% of Americans say that religion has helped them get through the pandemic.
- The pandemic has made us appreciate family and health more. COVID-19 has made Americans most grateful for their family (39%), followed by health (29%) and then freedom (12%).
- More people might celebrate in person this year. Americans are 23% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year.