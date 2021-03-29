Anguilla Tourist Board announces new Deputy Director of Tourism

Shellya Rogers-Webster named new Deputy Director of Tourism of Anguilla Tourist Board

Mrs. Rogers-Webster will be responsible for leading Anguilla Tourist Board’s internal and external relationships

The Board of Directors of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mrs. Shellya Rogers-Webster to the position of Deputy Director of Tourism. In her new capacity, Mrs. Rogers-Webster will be predominantly responsible for leading and managing the Anguilla Tourist Board’s internal and external relationships and communications, including financial management, human resources, public relations, government relations, ATB policy, and corporate restructuring.

“I am very pleased to see Mrs. Shellya Rogers-Webster elevated to the post of Deputy Director of Tourism,” stated the Hon. Minister of Tourism, Mr. Haydn Hughes. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and a level of professionalism that is a hallmark of the Ministry. I look forward to continuing to work with Mrs. Rogers-Webster over the next four and a half years and beyond.”

Prior to assuming the position of Deputy Director of Tourism Mrs. Rogers-Webster served as the Manager, Corporate Affairs for the Anguilla Tourist Board, a position she held since her appointment to the agency in July 2017.

“Shellya Rogers-Webster has proven herself to be an invaluable asset to the Anguilla Tourist Board,” declared ATB Chairman Mr. Kenroy Herbert. “Her impressive administrative skills have served us well in guiding the organization through some challenging times. With this well-deserved promotion, the Board recognizes her contribution to the agency, and we have every confidence that she will continue to exceed expectations in her new position.”

Before joining the Anguilla Tourist Board, Mrs. Roger-Webster worked as a Senior Programme Officer, Culture in the Department of Youth & Culture. She was charged with designing, developing and managing the department’s cultural development programmes, and successfully mobilized public, private and community resources to facilitate the growth and sustainability of arts and cultural development in Anguilla. Her love of the arts and desire to work with young people was forged at a series of internships with the British Museum in London, the Edna Carlsten Arts Gallery and the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.