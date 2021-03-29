Emirates marks UAE vaccination milestone with special flight

A380 flight to carry fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard

Flyers to experience Emirates’ newest A380 cabins and latest on-ground technologies that enable a smooth and speedy journey through the airport

Proceeds from the flight to be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation

Emirates is showcasing the UAE’s remarkable progress in its vaccination program with a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard.

On 10 April 2021, special flight EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at 12:00hrs local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30hrs local time.

The one-off flight EK2021 is a unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE’s vaccination program to date, but also highlights Emirates‘ progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew. Aviation has been and continues to be an irreplaceable force for good, connecting people and cities, facilitating important trade flows and passenger journeys that bring economic prosperity and joy to millions of people.

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which features the airline’s brand-new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

Passengers traveling on EK2021 will be able to experience all of Dubai International Airport’s services and amenities on the ground before boarding.

In addition, customers can also try out first-hand, all the latest measures to help travelers enjoy a safe and smooth journey, including the new biometric and contactless technology which Emirates has recently implemented at the check-in areas and boarding gates at Dubai airport.

This month, Airbus has launched a travel companion app called “Tripset”. The application aggregates and provides flight and travel information to ease and restore passenger’s trust in their end-to-end journey when traveling by air during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tripset allows for passengers to be informed with the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources.