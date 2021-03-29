The Truth in Mexico on COVID-19 deaths is hard to swallow

From number 17 to number 2 in the world. This was the statistical jump in analyzing the number of people dying on COVID-19 in Mexico.

Currently the number of death in Mexico is reported as 201,623. However the Mexican Federal Government acknowledged that this is far from the truth. The figure is now estimated to exceed 321,000 dead in Mexico.

If this was calculated in relation to 1 million population, Mexicos number was 1,552 dead per million and the new numbers would put Mexico to 2,471 per million.

The old number put Mexico in spot 17 worldwide. USA is number 14

The new adjusted numbers is putting Mexico in spot 2 in the world. Only San Marino with 2791 had more dead due to COVID-19 in relation to population. Gibraltar is on the same level with Mexico.

It makes Mexico the most deadliest major country in the world, considering San Marino only has 33,894 citizens compared with 129,031,687 in Mexico.

Between Mexico the Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovenia, Bulgaria, UK, Italy, North Macedonia, Slovakia are worse than the United States in the number 15 spot in the world.

Mexico’s official death toll has long been widely considered a vast undercount due to the extremely low testing rate and because many people have died at home during the pandemic without being tested for Covid-19.

Consequently, the analysis of excess mortality data and death certificates has been the only way to get a clearer picture of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Mexico.

The Health Ministry on Saturday quietly published such a report that said that that there were 294,287 deaths attributable to Covid-19 from the start of the pandemic through February 14. Since that date, an additional 27,416 test-confirmed Covid-19 fatalities have been reported, meaning that there have been at least 321,703 deaths that are attributable to the disease.

That number is 69% higher than the official figure of 174,207 deaths reported by the same Health Ministry on February 14.

With the new numbers Mexico has the second highest Covid-19 death toll in the world after the United States, followed by Brazil, due to an official figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The government report also reveals just how deadly Mexico’s second wave of the coronavirus was. By the end of December, there had been about 220,000 deaths attributable to Covid-19. That figure rose by more than 74,000 in the first 1 1/2 months of the year.

January was the worst month of the pandemic in terms of both new cases and deaths with almost 33,000 of the latter, according to official numbers. However, the real death toll in the first month of the year was likely above 50,000.