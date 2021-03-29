London TAT office fully supports opening Phuket to tourists in July

Thailand’s priority is to make tourism safe for both tourists and locals alike

Thailand makes careful and considered steps to reopening tourism to international markets

The recent good news of Phuket’s reopening was warmly welcomed by the Tourism Bureau’s London office.

From July 1, the quarantine period will be removed entirely for Phuket and residents of Phuket are being prioritized to receive the vaccine.

“Thailand’s priority is to make tourism safe for both tourists and locals alike,” said Ms. Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) London office.

From July 1, Phuket will become the first destination in Thailand to welcome fully vaccinated, insured international travelers without the need for quarantine.

It comes after the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), chaired by the Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, approved the reopening of the country in stages.

From October, five more tourist areas will ease restrictions.

Travelers must arrive by air at Phuket International airport. The Governor of Phuket is aiming for 70% of the island’s population to be vaccinated before tourism resumes.