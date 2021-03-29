London TAT office fully supports opening Phuket to tourists in July

27 mins ago
by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Thailand’s priority is to make tourism safe for both tourists and locals alike

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Thailand makes careful and considered steps to reopening tourism to international markets
  • From July 1, the quarantine period will be removed entirely for Phuket
  • From October, five more tourist areas will ease restrictions

The recent good news of Phuket’s reopening was warmly welcomed by the Tourism Bureau’s London office. 

From July 1, the quarantine period will be removed entirely for Phuket and residents of Phuket are being prioritized to receive the vaccine.

“Thailand’s priority is to make tourism safe for both tourists and locals alike,” said Ms. Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) London office.

“The announcement is very positive news as Thailand makes careful and considered steps to reopening tourism to international markets.”

From July 1, Phuket will become the first destination in Thailand to welcome fully vaccinated, insured international travelers without the need for quarantine. 

It comes after the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), chaired by the Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, approved the reopening of the country in stages.

From October, five more tourist areas will ease restrictions.

Travelers must arrive by air at Phuket International airport. The Governor of Phuket is aiming for 70% of the island’s population to be vaccinated before tourism resumes.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like