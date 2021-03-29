Qatar Airways expands network to more than 140 destinations this summer

by Harry Johnson
Qatar Airways continues to be the world’s largest airline by ASKs, offering the most flights to international destinations

  • Qatar Airways will operate over 1,200 weekly frequencies across 23 destinations in Africa, 14 in the Americas, 43 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in Europe and 19 in Middle East
  • Qatar Airways offer passengers more flexible travel options via Hamad International Airport
  • Having never stopped flying throughout the pandemic the airline remains one of the world’s leading airlines for safety and innovation

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce its summer schedule, maintaining its position as the leading international carrier providing reliable global connectivity. Having never stopped flying throughout the pandemic the airline has worked diligently to be the world’s leading airline for safety, innovation and customer experience. By the peak of the IATA Summer Season, the national carrier of the State of Qatar plans to operate over 1,200 weekly flights to more than 140 destinations.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to lead the recovery of international aviation, implementing the highest standards of bio-safety and hygiene and investing in the latest innovations to simplify travel and restore passenger confidence during the most challenging period in aviation’s history.

“Having never stopped flying throughout the pandemic, we have used our unrivalled experience and modern, fuel-efficient fleet to operate a sustainable and reliable network our passengers, trade partners and corporate customers can rely on. We also continue to offer the largest international network, including launching seven new destinations, to provide the connectivity our passengers and cargo customers need.

“As the global vaccine rollout begins to gather pace, we look forward to a gradual easing of entry restrictions throughout 2021 and welcoming back our millions of passengers on board the World’s Best Airline.”

Qatar Airways Cargo has played a vital role in maintaining a reliable schedule across the network of destinations. Since the onset of the pandemic, Qatar Airways has helped transport over 500,000 tonnes of medical supplies and delivered more than 15,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to over 20 countries. The cargo carrier continues to focus on supporting its customers’ business and enabling global trade, while supporting impacted regions worldwide.

Qatar Airways continues to expand its network of destinations, offering more flights to international destinations than any other airline. By the middle of summer 2021, Qatar Airways’ plans to rebuild its network to more than 140 destinations including 23 in Africa, 14 in the Americas, 43 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in Europe and 19 in Middle East. Many cities will be served with a strong schedule with daily or more frequencies.

