“Sleeves Up” for Reopening Tourism in Bali by Vaccinating Everyone

5 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Hotels and beaches are empty, unemployment is the norm. People in Bali are suffering. Travel and Tourism is the lifeline for this Indonesian Island and a plan has been announced, and it’s community wide, having the support needed to make it a go.

  1. The vital travel and tourism industry has come to a stop on the Island of the Gods.
  2. The Bali Hotel Association is working with the government in assuring a massive vaccination program for workers in the visitor’s sector and the population in Bali altogether
  3. Sleeve Up is an initiative to potentially reopen the Hindu Island of Bali to visitors again and to establish COVID-19 tourism corridors on the island.

In a press statement the Bali Hotels Association today said it was fully supporting the Indonesian Government’s vaccination program with the Bali Is My Life  #sleeveup campaign. The  Bali Hotels Association has encouraged and supported member hotels and resorts that have signed up to be vaccination sites. 

We are all in this together is the message we continue to want to send out.

This latest  campaign is called “Sleeve Up.” It is a community-wide initiative to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.  Simona Chimenti, the BHA Marketing and Media Relations Director says “We continue to support both the National and Local  Government’s plans in relation to achieving their vaccination goal.  Bali Governor and his administration are aiming to vaccinate at least 2.8 million people in 100 days, as officials seek to reach at least 70 percent of the province’s population to achieve herd immunity.  Nearly 140,000 people have so far been vaccinated, according to provincial government data, more than 44,000 of whom have received both of the required two doses since the province started vaccinating people in mid-January. 

The mass vaccination program targeting people in Ubud, Nusa Dua, and Sanur are part of preparing for the province’s potential reopening to foreign tourism by the middle of this year. 

Establishing these three green zones is part of the effort to open Bali’s tourism.

Indonesian officials are also proposing a “travel corridor arrangement” with several countries, which are deemed successful in containing the spread of the coronavirus, have high vaccination rates, and could offer reciprocal benefits. eTurboNews recently called the Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno the most social minister.

Uno previously said — giving examples of countries like the Netherlands, China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Singapore.

The Balinese understand that being vaccinated is another important part of what is needed under the new health and safety CHSE protocols.

We continue to  encourage our Bali Hotels Association member hotels to support the vaccination as part of the comprehensive ‘Do it all!’ approach .

Bali Hotels Association member hotels and resorts ensure the safety and wellbeing of their guests, partners and staff remain top priority. As such, our member hotels and resorts have implemented health and  safety protocols as mandated by the government and official worldwide organizations. These include;

-Vaccination
-Mandatory wearing of masks except when dining and drinking and physical distance of 1.5 meters is maintained
– Temperatures checks
– Washing hands
– Registration with government contact tracing procedures.

