African Tourism Board Executives pledge their support to the new Tanzania President HE Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania has a new president, HE Samia Suluhu Hassan. The travel and tourism industry has high hopes since the president is from the Island of Zanzibar, a main travel and tourism destination for Tanzania and East Africa

African Tourism Board Executives congratulate HE Samia Suluhu Hassan, the new Tanzania President ATB President Alain St. Ange sees the first female president in East Africa as a symbol for the advancement of women in Africa ATB President Alain St. Ange, who is from the Indian Ocean Nations Seychelles noted the new president is from the Indian Ocean Region of Zanzibar.

The African Tourism Board Executive Board Executives Chairman Cuthbert Ncube, Patron Dr. Taleb Rifai, President Alain St.Ange. Board Members Dr Walter Mzembi, Zine Nkukwana, and Juergen Steinmetz and on behalf of ATB members congratulated the new Tanzania President. HE Madame Samia Suluhu Hassan.

ATB President St Ange said: “Madame Samia Suluhu Hassan is from the Indian Ocean Island of Zanzibar. She is also the first female President in the East Africa and the ninth woman President on the continent.

The African Tourism Board is looking forward to continuing working with Tanzania as the continent prepares arrangements for a post-Covid era.

For President St. Ange, this accession rewards the commitment of the United Nations as well as national and international organizations institutions to the advancement of women’s participation in political processes and, above all, their involvement in elections.

It also embodies real opportunities for women to move into leadership positions. The African Tourism Board Alain St.Ange is delighted that the world is deriving a sustainable future with equal rights and opportunity for all.

www.africantourismboard.com