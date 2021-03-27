Delta offers more service to first Europe destination open to vaccinated Americans

Iceland is the first destination in Europe to permit entry to fully vaccinated Americans

Delta Air Lines announces nonstop connection from three U.S. hubs to Iceland’s stunning landscapes

New daily service from Boston to Reykjavík begins May 20

Daily Minneapolis/St. Paul and New York-JFK service also resumes in May

Beginning in May, Delta customers seeking a global escape will once again enjoy a nonstop connection from three U.S. hubs to Iceland’s stunning landscapes, world-renowned hot springs like the Blue Lagoon and the iconic capital city of Reykjavík.

Delta Air Lines will launch new daily service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Keflavík International Airport (KEF) beginning May 20 – as well as resume daily service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on May 1 and daily service from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) on May 27.

This latest milestone in the airline’s growing network follows Iceland’s recent exemption of fully vaccinated Americans from the ban on non-essential travel and other restrictions like testing and quarantine requirements – making it the first leisure destination in Europe easily accessible to U.S. travelers since the pandemic began.

“We know our customers are eager to safely get back out into the world, including exploring one of the globe’s most beautiful outdoor destinations,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “As confidence in travel rises, we hope more countries continue reopening to vaccinated travelers, which mean more opportunities to reconnect customers to the people and places that matter most.”

Customers traveling to Iceland will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or recovery of COVID-19. Travelers returning to the U.S. will still require a negative COVID-19 test and can find a nearby location with Delta’s dedicated testing resource for international travel.