Saudi Arabia confirmed as Official Partner Country of ITB India 2021

The inaugural ITB India Virtual Event, being held on 7 – 9 April 2021

Saudi Tourism Authority is responsible for raising awareness of Saudi, the authentic home of Arabia, as a destination

Saudi Tourism Authority will showcase an array of current tourism offerings and destination highlights

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and ITB India have announced Saudi as the Official Partner Country of ITB India 2021.

The inaugural ITB India Virtual Event, being held on 7 – 9 April 2021, is an annual B2B trade show and conference specifically curated to build a bridge to the Indian and South Asian travel market.

Saudi Tourism Authority is responsible for raising awareness of Saudi, the authentic home of Arabia, as a destination. The organization is focused on developing partnerships with travel trade partners around the world, to expand the reach of Saudi’s tourism offer and to drive conversion in key source markets.

“The Saudi Tourism Authority is building a global community dedicated to driving awareness of Saudi as a unique tourism destination offering authentic Arabian experiences to cultural explorers from around the world,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer of STA.

“The destination’s wealth of heritage sites, its dynamic urban centers and the warm hospitality of the Saudi people make it a compelling destination for travelers seeking the new, unexpected stories that make a journey truly memorable.”