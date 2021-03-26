Kenya from Safe Travels to stop travel

1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Kenya was one of the first countries that was recognized for both the Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Safer Tourism Seal by the World Tourism Network (WTN).

  1. With two safe travel certifications backing the nation, Kenya is now forced to put new immediate restrictions in place.
  2. This third wave of COVID-19 has the number of cases per day and the PCR positivity rate already exceeding the high peaks of previous waves.
  3. Public and private hospitals in Nairobi report COVID-19 bedspace is filling up and life-saving oxygen may be difficult to secure.

When the COVID-19 coronavirus took hold around the world, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) came out with their Safe Travels Stamp. This stamp of approval by the organization was created for travelers to recognize destinations and businesses around the world which have adopted the SafeTravels health and hygiene global standardized protocols.

Today, Kenya travel is also standing out as an example that this virus has not yet been defeated, even if it sometimes looks like it at first glance. With not just one but two safe travel certifications backing the nation, the country is now forced to put the following restrictions in place, pulling on the emergency brake just like many other countries, including Germany.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Kenya website, due to rapidly increasing rates of COVID-19, new restrictions are in place effective immediately. In this third wave of COVID-19, the number of cases per day and the PCR positivity rate already exceed the high peaks of previous waves.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Notice for Kenya. Community transmission of the coronavirus in Kenya is widespread and accelerating rapidly. Public and private hospitals in Nairobi report that their COVID-19 bedspace is filling up. Life-saving oxygen may be difficult to secure.

On March 26, President Kenyatta announced further restrictions in response to the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions are focused on 5 counties declared “disease infected areas” – specifically Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru counties (the “five counties”).

Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board, is currently on assignment on the Ivory Coast and has voiced his concern about the situation in Kenya. He cautioned that countries should not reopen tourism too fast and instead currently concentrate on regional or domestic travel.

Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman of the World Tourism Network, said: “Kenya is not alone. A third wave is attacking most of Europe, Brazil, and parts of the United States as well. The Hon. Najib Balala has earned our Heroes Status and is known to put safety over economic interests. This virus is simply unpredictable, and Kenya is doing the right thing for its people at this time.

“With this type of precaution in place, Kenya will emerge larger and stronger in the global tourism field.”

In an address today, the Hon. Najib Balala said to his fellow Kenyans: The last time I addressed you on the COVID-19 pandemic was on Friday, March 12 this year. I did not intend to speak on this matter until the measures we took on March 12, 2021, lapses in 30 days to 60 days. Today, 14 days later, I have been compelled by medical and empirical evidence to revise the measures we took on March 12 this year.”

The new restrictions issued by the U.S. Embassy in Kenya include the following:

