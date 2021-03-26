32 killed, 66 wounded in Egypt two-train crash

26 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Written by Harry Johnson

At least 36 ambulances were sent to the site of the crash and took victims to local hospitals

  • Three carriages were derailed as one train crashed into the back of another
  • Egypt’s prime minister Mostafa Madbouly is chairing a government crisis meeting
  • The exact cause of the accident has not yet been reported

At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured when two trains have collided near the city of Sohag in southern Egypt.

Egypt’s prime minister Mostafa Madbouly is chairing a government crisis meeting in response.

At least 36 ambulances were sent to the site of the crash and took victims to local hospitals, the health ministry said in a statement.

Three carriages were derailed as one train crashed into the back of another, although the exact cause of the accident has not yet been reported.

According to local reports, the Minister of Transport, Lieutenant General Kamel al-Wazir, has ordered that the drivers of both trains be detained,

