FlyArystan expands its Airbus A320 fleet

Additional aircraft capacity will be used to increase flights to 65 per day

FlyArystan has taken delivery of two additional Airbus A320s, with the expanded fleet of nine aircraft having an average age of seven years.

All aircraft are configured with 180 economy-class seats.

Additional aircraft capacity will be used to increase flights to 65 per day across the domestic network in Kazakhstan and the recently launched international service between Turkistan and Istanbul.

FlyArystan is a low-cost airline based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It is the wholly owned low cost subsidiary of Air Astana, the country’s leading airline.

FlyArystan’s foundation was approved by Air Astana’s joint shareholders, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and BAE Systems PLC, and was endorsed by Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev, on 2 November 2018.

The company slogan is Eurasia’s Low Fares Airline.