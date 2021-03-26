Royal Caribbean sees 200% surge on Twitter after vaccinated cruise announcement

2 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Royal Caribbean sees 200% surge on Twitter after vaccinated cruises announcement
Written by Harry Johnson

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. witnessed a dramatic 200% jump in influencer conversations on Twitter

  • Royal Caribbean to resume cruising in June for vaccinated crew and guests
  • All crew and adult passengers will be required to show the proof of vaccination against COVID-19
  • Definitive restart is a milestone for North America cruising, after a year-long halt

Royal Caribbean Group, formerly known as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., (Royal Caribbean) witnessed a dramatic 200% jump in influencer conversations on Twitter during the third week of March 2021 over the previous week, following the announcement to resume cruising in June for vaccinated crew and guests.

Royal Caribbean cruise line and its subsidiary Celebrity Cruises announced to start sailing from Bahamas and St. Martin, respectively, by resuming their North America cruise services. All crew and adult passengers will be required to show the proof of vaccination against COVID-19. This definitive restart is a milestone for North America cruising, after a year-long halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The influencers sentiments were largely positive about the company’s announcement of resuming cruise services with vaccinated guests and crews from June 2021. A few of the influencers also raised virus concerns over allowing unvaccinated children.

Below are a few most popular influencers tweets:

  1. Peter Schiff, America’s Cruise Expert, tweeted:

“Here we go. This is for real!

@CelebrityCruise

restarting with #CelebrityMillennium sailing 7-night Caribbean sailings from #StMaarten, beginning June 5, 2021.”

  1. Paul Brady, Articles Editor at TravelLeisure, tweeted: 

“Royal Caribbean says it’s re-starting cruises from the Bahamas in June, and will require all adult passengers to be vaccinated. (Was already mandatory for crews.):”

  1. Gary Bembridge, Cruise & Destination Vlogger, tweeted: 

“Royal Caribbean joins sister line Celebrity in launching ex-Caribbean departures in June while waiting for USA CDC to have a timing and details to resume in USA. The line does not say if same approach as Celebrity (vaccine adults & under 18 tests)” 

  1. Jennie Fielding, Cruise expert, tweeted: 

“Welcome back @CelebrityCruise

             ! It’s great to see that kids will be allowed when cruising resumes ☺️” 

  1. Jim Walker, Miami Maritime Lawyer & Publisher of Cruise Law News, tweeted: 

“Where will infected & quarantined

@RoyalCaribbean

 #cruise guests stay while in Bahamian waters? While going to or from Mexico? Who will pay for food & accommodations re: quarantine? For medical expenses? For expenses of flying the infected guests home?” 

