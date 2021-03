The African Tourism Board (ATB) Mr. Cuthbert Ncube today was a tourist in Ivory Coast.

He was warmly received in San Pedro, the prime spot for tourism in this West African nation.

San Pedro is named after a Portuguese colonialist.

San-Pédro is a port town, southwestern Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast). It is situated about 40 miles (65 km) southwest of Sassandra, on the Gulf of Guinea and close to the Liberian border.