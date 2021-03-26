Sandals Team Member Exchange Program to boost Caribbean employment

Sandals Resorts is ramping up its long-established Team Member Exchange Program to grow its regional team. The Exchange Program is an initiative through Sandals Corporate University and allows new recruits to become immersed in the resorts’ culture. This program serves to strengthen Sandals’ regional workforce and provides exposure and cultural sensitivity, positioning them to be global citizens.

Over the next four years, thousands of Caribbean nationals stand to benefit from increased employment and regional training opportunities as the long-established Sandals Team Member Exchange Program (TMEXP) ramps up, seeking to grow its regional team from 15,000 to 20,000 team members.

This follows the leading hotel chain’s recent announcement of new acquisitions, its expansion into a ninth Caribbean island destination, and its anticipation of a full recovery of the regional tourism sector following the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

A central part of Sandals Resorts International’s (SRI) future-facing strategy is the company’s Team Member Exchange Program which sees the continued movement of Caribbean nationals to take up assignments at a number of the company’s resorts across the region. The Exchange Program is an initiative through the Sandals Corporate University (SCU) and allows new recruits to become immersed in the Sandals and Beaches resorts’ culture, while existing employees are seconded to other resorts, providing an opportunity to travel and become exposed to new working environments and cultures, widen their skills and insights, enhance their career development, and positively impact their job performance on return to their home resort.

The program remains a clear indication of SRI’s commitment to regional integration and equally, its investment in its people, which has been met with much success through initiatives such as the Management Trainee Program (MTP). The MTP identifies and grooms outstanding young recruits to become managers in the company through hands-on learning and training at resorts across the region. In addition, the company continues to carry out region-wide job recruitment exercises, offering continuous employment to Caribbean nationals and taking advantage of CARICOM’s Free Movement of Skilled Persons Agreement.

SRI’s Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, said the company is very optimistic about the future of tourism and Sandals’ leading role in its full recovery in the region. “Sandals Resorts International remains a true depiction of the spirit of CARICOM. While in the short term, we are focused on getting all our current team members back to work, we are also looking to the future and our mid- to long-term goals. With our announcements for Curacao and St. Vincent & the Grenadines, there is no doubt that opportunities exist not only for existing team members from our resorts in the Turks & Caicos, Grenada, Antigua, Jamaica, Barbados, Saint Lucia, and The Bahamas, but also new recruits from these new island destinations. We are proud of our longstanding tradition of providing cross-border growth and opportunities for regional residents to both learn new skills and share their existing ones.”

Each participant’s unique training program, including length of stay overseas and learning objectives, is determined through collaboration with the home resort and the SCU. All participants will submit a reflective report at the end of their training and will also be assigned SCU coaches who will assist them throughout their training journey.

Stewart added: “At the core of our training has always been the process of immersive learning. Over the years, we have built a strong and distinct Sandals culture which has made us a leading global brand. We want our people to travel to other islands, spend quality time and learn from their colleagues and other nationals. Each island is unique and so is each of our resorts. This Exchange Program not only serves to strengthen our regional workforce but also to provide them with the kind of exposure and cultural sensitivity that positions them to be global citizens. We are, therefore, very excited to ramp up this program and kick-start what we know will continue to be the model for regional training, development, and employment.”

To learn more about Sandals Corporate University’s Programs, visit: https://www.sandals.com/about/

More news about Sandals

#rebuildingtravel