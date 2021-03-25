Russia mulls digital travel ID for flights within Eurasian Economic Union

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Russian Ministry of Transport is discussing EAEU digital travel card issue with airlines

  • Russia may introduce EAEU digital travel pass
  • Mobile application will be designed exclusively for international flights within the EAEU
  • EAEU digital travel pass would help to accelerate recovery of air travel after a year-long market collapse

According to a representative of one of the Russian airlines, Russian Ministry of Transport is discussing with carriers an idea of creating a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) digital travel pass – a mobile application designed exclusively for international flights within the EAEU.

Introduction of the EAEU digital travel pass would help to accelerate the recovery of air travel after a year-long market collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the issue of accelerating the implementation of the digital IATA Travel Pass, which is already operating on some air routes abroad, is also being discussed.

“Russia can create a digital travel pass for international air travel within the EAEU. The Ministry of Transport is discussing this issue with airlines. In particular, launching a separate application or accelerating the use of the IATA Travel Pass is being discussed. The goal is to speed up restoration of international air transportation as much as possible, to stimulate other countries to open bilateral traffic, partially or completely limited due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the source close to talks said.

