How ICAO will navigate aviation to a new normal

ICAO, the UN Special Agency for Aviation, will have a new Secretary General, Mr. Salazar. He will discuss his views for the new normal that aviation is facing past COVID.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is the UN specialized institution responsible for coordinating much of this process.

McGill University hosted an interactive webinar with special guest, Juan Carlos Salazar, LLB, LLM (McGill), MPA (Harvard), the Secretary General-elect of ICAO.

Senior experts from the global aviation industry including Vijay Poonoosamy, Chair Aviation Group World Tourism Network , attended.

During the event, Mr. Salazar discussed his vision of ICAO’s role in navigating civil aviation to a new normal into the future and took questions from audience participants.

Juan Carlos Salazar joined the IASL’s LLM in Air and Space Law in 1998.