Russia resumes passenger flights to Germany

The scheduled air service between Russia and Germany will restart from April 1, the Russian coronavirus response center told reporters today.

“The scheduled air service will be resumed from April 1 by agreement with German aviation authorities on a reciprocal basis along the routes of Frankfurt (Main) – Moscow – Frankfurt (Main) five times per week, Frankfurt (Main) – St. Petersburg – Frankfurt (Main) three times per week, Moscow – Berlin – Moscow five times per week and Moscow – Frankfurt (Main) – Moscow three times per week, the Center said.

