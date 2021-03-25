Russia resumes passenger flights to Germany

2 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Russia resumes passenger flights with Germany
Written by Harry Johnson

Scheduled air service will be resumed by agreement with German aviation authorities on a reciprocal basis

  • Russia suspended international flights in March of last year
  • Scheduled flights between Russia and Germany will restart from April 1
  • Russia has resumed selected number of international routes lately

Russian officials announced that Russia will restart commercial passenger flights to and from Germany and five other countries from April 1, 2021.

The scheduled air service between Russia and Germany will restart from April 1, the Russian coronavirus response center told reporters today.

“The scheduled air service will be resumed from April 1 by agreement with German aviation authorities on a reciprocal basis along the routes of Frankfurt (Main) – Moscow – Frankfurt (Main) five times per week, Frankfurt (Main) – St. Petersburg – Frankfurt (Main) three times per week, Moscow – Berlin – Moscow five times per week and Moscow – Frankfurt (Main) – Moscow three times per week, the Center said.

Russian Federation suspended international flights in March of last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but has since resumed a selected number of routes.

