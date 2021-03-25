U.S. Travel welcomes Paycheck Protection Program extension

by Harry Johnson
U.S. Travel welcomes Paycheck Protection Program extension
Written by Harry Johnson

PPP extension was absolutely essential to continue delivering assistance to hard-hit American workers and small businesses

  • US Senate passed a measure extending the application deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program
  • U.S. Travel had strongly advocated for the move
  • Travel and tourism sector accounts for 65% of all US jobs lost to pandemic in 2020

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued a statement following Senate passage of a measure extending the application deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program, which had previously passed the House. U.S. Travel had strongly advocated for the move.

Said Dow:

“This action to extend the PPP was absolutely essential to continue delivering assistance to hard-hit American workers and small businesses.

“The travel and tourism sector accounts for a staggering 65% of all U.S. jobs lost to the pandemic in 2020, and it is very unclear when travel demand will be able to fully rebound on its own. While the outlook has improved for domestic leisure travel, businesses can’t overcome the huge losses they have suffered without the return of business travel and professional meetings and events, as well as international travel, which will significantly lag the rest of the market.

“Travel employers still desperately need access to the PPP and this progress will save American jobs. We thank Congress for advancing this important measure and look forward to continuing our work together to keep moving the travel sector toward a recovery.”

