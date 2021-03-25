Jamaica Tourism to offer free globally-accredited online courses

Starting April 2021, the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) will be offering, mostly free of charge, four American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) certified courses online to members of the tourism and hospitality sector.

Courses will include Certified Hospitality Supervisor/Certified Spa Supervisor, Customer Service Gold, Certified Restaurant Server and ServSafe. JCTI is taking steps to move most of its certification programs online and the AHLEI is in the process of upgrading its website. The Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation is a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, revealed the online courses announcement recently during the third JCTI Lecture Series, which focused on “Tourism & the Law: The Employers’ Duty of Care.”

“I am happy to share that the JCTI is taking steps to move most of its certification programs online and the AHLEI is in the process of upgrading its website to accommodate more online presentations,” said Minister Bartlett.

Further, the JCTI is offering several middle management certification programs, to include: Certified Food and Beverage Executive (CFBE), Certified Hospitality Housekeeping Executive (CHHE), Certified Hospitality Trainer (CHT), and Certified Hotel Concierge (CHC).

“The JCTI, headed by CarolRose Brown, has been doing a first-rate job of facilitating the training and certification of the hospitality sector’s labor force as part of our commitment to developing Jamaica’s human capital. This is critical to maintaining the success and competitiveness of our tourism industry, especially as the pandemic forces a tourism reset,” said the Minister.

The Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) is a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), an agency of the Ministry of Tourism. The JCTI is tasked with facilitating the development of Jamaica’s valuable human capital and supporting innovation for the tourism sector.

Since starting in 2018, the JCTI has facilitated the certification of some seven thousand one hundred and ninety-four (7,194) persons. This has been made possible through strategic partnerships with the Human Employment and Resource Training/National Service Training Agency Trust (HEART/NSTA Trust), Universal Service Fund (USF), National Restaurants Association (NRA), and the AHLEI. Currently, 45 candidates are preparing for their culinary arts certification offered by the American Culinary Federation (ACF).

The JCTI Lecture Series is a collaborative effort between the JCTI, and the University of the West Indies, and has been positively received by participants. The presentation on ‘Tourism & the Law: The Employers’ Duty of Care,’ was the third in the lecture series, and was delivered by attorney-at-law and Member of Parliament for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis.

