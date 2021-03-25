Swissport Executive announces changes in APAC executive team

With Brad’s experience in business transformation and operational excellence, he is the ideal candidate to take Swissport forward in the Australasia region

Glenn Rutherford, Swissport Executive Vice President for Asia-Pacific, departs the company at the end of 2021

Brad Moore will join Swissport from Qatar Airways as new Managing Director for APAC

Brad Moore joins Swissport with extensive international experience as an airline executive, most recently as Qatar Airways Senior VP Ground Operations

Glenn Rutherford has decided to move on from his role as Swissport’s Executive Vice President Asia-Pacific. Brad Moore will join the company from Qatar Airways as Managing Director for the Australasia region. Rutherford will spend three months ensuring a smooth transition after Moore commences in early April, before moving to a role supporting Swissport Executive Management with post-Covid strategy until the end of 2021.

“Over the past 23 years, Glenn Rutherford’s achievements have been extraordinary, growing the Australasian business from 35 employees to some 4,000, culminating in its acquisition by Swissport in 2018,” says Christoph Mueller, President & CEO of Swissport International AG. “We thank him for his impressive contributions to our business globally and to the sector in the region. We are delighted he has agreed to support Swissport until the end of the year, despite making the decision to follow his ambitions elsewhere.”

Brad Moore joins Swissport with extensive international experience as an airline executive, most recently as Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Ground Operations. Brad was also a senior post holder at Air Canada and Qantas where he led the Ground Handling Business, Commercial and Operations at both airlines. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UNSW, a Master of Science from Pepperdine University, USA, and has furthered his executive education at INSEAD, France. Brad is passionate about aviation and holds a pilot’s license.

“With Brad’s experience in business transformation and operational excellence, he is the ideal candidate to take Swissport forward in the Australasia region. Post-Covid, the opportunities in this part of the world are very exciting and I am confident that Brad is the right person for the job,” says Rutherford.

Brad Moore’s appointment as Managing Director Australasia reflects Swissport’s commitment to Australia and New Zealand. As the regional number one, the company will focus on delivering great customer service, especially as airlines ramp up their flight programs and return to reliable operations in a post-Covid environment.

Looking at Asia beyond Australia and New Zealand, Swissport expects air traffic demand to return relatively quickly to its dynamic pre-pandemic growth path. The company’s strong foothold in Japan and Korea together with its leading market position in Australia and New Zealand, will help us to capitalize on this trend. Swissport can rely on its new shareholders to support our growth plans and the ambition to expand our presence in Asia.

“I am honored to join Swissport,” says Moore. “Having been a customer for many years, I know first-hand the depth of Swissport’s business and the quality of its team throughout the world. We have a big task ahead of us as we navigate out of the pandemic, but the potential for Swissport in the region is immense. I am looking forward to getting started, building on the incredible work that Glenn and his team have done in creating a highly respected, robust business and a strong culture that has delivered outstanding results over many years.”