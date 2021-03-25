Seychelles Tourism unveils 2021 Tourism recovery plan

25 seconds ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

The Seychelles Tourism Industry charts the way forward for 2021 during the ongoing Seychelles Tourism Board’s (STB) Annual Marketing Strategy meeting.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Dubbed “The Road to Recovery,” a strategy meeting was launched on March 24, 2021, from the STB Headquarters.
  2. The program is set to take place over a week’s period of time.
  3. Minister for Tourism stated that although the industry is facing difficult times, there are indications of a steady recovery for Seychelles’ tourism.

For the second consecutive year, a meeting by the Seychelles Tourism Board united the industry through a virtual platform to review the performance of the destination and plan.

Dubbed “The Road to Recovery” the strategy meeting was launched on March 24, 2021, from the STB Headquarters at Botanical House, Mt. Fleuri in the presence of the Minister for Tourism and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde.

The program set to take place over a week was kicked off by Minister Radegonde’s speech followed by the strategy presentation of the STB Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis.

The agenda to follow over the coming days will also feature the different market consultation meetings hosted by the Seychelles Tourism Board’s team overseas and will also include a panel discussion featuring various personalities discussing the future of the Seychelles tourism industry as the country tries to recover from the pandemic.

In his address, Minister Radegonde stated that although the industry is facing difficult times, there are indications of a steady recovery for Seychelles’ tourism.

“As we look ahead, we must be equally determined to pay attention to and further refine our industry’s business model to ensure that sustainability remains the bottom line of that industry. We must do all this and more to reclaim our tourism industry, without compromising on the health and safety of our people,” said Minister Radegonde.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like