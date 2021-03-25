Seychelles Tourism unveils 2021 Tourism recovery plan

The Seychelles Tourism Industry charts the way forward for 2021 during the ongoing Seychelles Tourism Board’s (STB) Annual Marketing Strategy meeting.

For the second consecutive year, a meeting by the Seychelles Tourism Board united the industry through a virtual platform to review the performance of the destination and plan.

Dubbed “The Road to Recovery” the strategy meeting was launched on March 24, 2021, from the STB Headquarters at Botanical House, Mt. Fleuri in the presence of the Minister for Tourism and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde.

The program set to take place over a week was kicked off by Minister Radegonde’s speech followed by the strategy presentation of the STB Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis.

The agenda to follow over the coming days will also feature the different market consultation meetings hosted by the Seychelles Tourism Board’s team overseas and will also include a panel discussion featuring various personalities discussing the future of the Seychelles tourism industry as the country tries to recover from the pandemic.

In his address, Minister Radegonde stated that although the industry is facing difficult times, there are indications of a steady recovery for Seychelles’ tourism.

“As we look ahead, we must be equally determined to pay attention to and further refine our industry’s business model to ensure that sustainability remains the bottom line of that industry. We must do all this and more to reclaim our tourism industry, without compromising on the health and safety of our people,” said Minister Radegonde.