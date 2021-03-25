Apprehended! Uganda lion killers arrested

2 hours ago
by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda
Apprehended! Uganda lion killers arrested
Written by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has apprehended the culprits who poisoned and dismembered six lions in Ishasha at Queen Elizabeth National Park.

  1. Carcasses of dismembered lions were discovered at Ishasha on Friday evening, March 19, leading to an investigation.
  2. A joint operation was mounted by UWA, Uganda People’s Defense Forces and the Police.
  3. The suspects took the security team to a location where the  heads of the lions were found hidden in a tree and a fourth one was buried with 15 legs under the same tree.

The UWA’s Communication Manager, Hangi Bashir, confirmed that the 4 Uganda lion killers have been arrested in connection with the animals’ deaths at the popular tourist destination.

They include Ampurira Brian, 26 years old; Tumuhirwe Vincent, 49; Aliyo Robert, 40; and Miliango Davi, 68. They were all arrested last night in Kyenyabutongo Village, Rusoroza Parish, Kihihi sub-county, Kanungu District, during a joint operation mounted by UWA, UPDF (Uganda People’s Defense Forces), and the Police.

According to Hangi: “Today at daybreak, the suspects took the security team to a location where the  heads of the lions were found hidden in a tree and a fourth one was buried with 15 legs under the same tree. The suspects said they dropped one leg in the park.

“Three bottles containing a chemical commonly known as Furadan and a 2-liter jerrycan of lion fat oil were recovered in a banana plantation. Two spears, one panga (machete), and one hunting net were found hidden in a garden at the home of Tumuhirwe Vincent.

“The carcasses of the lions were discovered at Ishasha on evening of Friday, March 19, 2021, and UWA  launched investigations into the matter.”

On Monday evening, UWA received credible information about the people suspected to be behind killing the lions, and acting on the same, a joint operation by UPDF, the Police, and UWA was conducted leading to the arrest of the 4 suspects.

The suspects will be arraigned in courts of law, said Hangi, adding: “We applaud the security agencies that joined operations to hunt the people behind the death of our lions and the leadership of Kanungu district for the support extended to the security teams. We assure the public that we shall continue to strengthen protection of lions and other wildlife in Uganda and will pursue this case until justice for the dead lions is served. Our national parks remain safe and attractive to visitors, and we still have lions in Queen Elizabeth and other parks.”

