Hawaii vacation rentals down 34.3%

In February 2021, the total monthly supply of Hawaii statewide vacation rentals was 535,000 unit nights (-26.6%) and monthly demand was 266,600 unit nights (-56.5%), resulting in an average monthly unit occupancy of 49.8 percent (-34.3 percentage points).

In comparison, Hawaii’s hotels had an average occupancy rate of 30.5 percent in February 2021. It is important to note that unlike hotels, condominium hotels, timeshare resorts and vacation rental units are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms. The unit average daily rate (ADR) for vacation rental units statewide in February was $242 (-1.3%), which was less than the ADR for hotels ($259).

During February, most passengers arriving from out-of-state and traveling inter-county could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner through the state’s Safe Travels program. All trans-Pacific travelers participating in the pre-travel testing program were required to have a negative test result before their departure to Hawaii. Kauai County continued to temporarily suspend its participation in the state’s Safe Travels program, making it mandatory for all trans-Pacific travelers to Kauai to quarantine upon arrival except for those participating in a pre- and post-travel testing program at a “resort bubble” property as a way to shorten their time in quarantine. The counties of Hawaii, Maui and Kalawao (Molokai) also had a partial quarantine in place in February.

In February, legal short-term rentals were allowed to operate on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui County, and Kauai as long as they were not being used as a quarantine location.