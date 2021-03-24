Millennials twice as likely to choose foreign holiday package than Baby Boomers

59 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Nearly 38% of people are planning to book 2021 overseas holiday this year

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • 4 in 10 eager Brits are holding out for an overseas holiday this year
  • Younger generations more likely to choose a package holiday than book a DIY trip
  • The research also shows that more women are likely to book a package holiday than men

Twice as many under 25s surveyed will opt for a package holiday (55%) than those who are 55 and over (26%), according to the stats, proving that older is not necessarily wiser when it comes to being prepared for the unexpected in a COVID-19 world.

Nearly 38% of people are planning to book 2021 overseas holiday this year with the Global Travel Taskforce report being announced on April 12.

The research shows 25% of respondents are ONLY interested in taking a holiday abroad, while 13% plan to take both an overseas vacation AND a staycation after months of being stuck at home.

Of the remainder, 40% are planning a UK-based holiday, with 21% not planning a holiday at all.

The age groups that is most holding out a holiday abroad, and therefore the most likely to book, are the:

  • 16-24s (32% of whom can’t wait to go abroad this year);
  • followed by the 25-34s (29%);
  • the 35-44s (28%) and
  • the 45-54s (25%).

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like