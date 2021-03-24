Millennials twice as likely to choose foreign holiday package than Baby Boomers

Nearly 38% of people are planning to book 2021 overseas holiday this year

4 in 10 eager Brits are holding out for an overseas holiday this year

Younger generations more likely to choose a package holiday than book a DIY trip

The research also shows that more women are likely to book a package holiday than men

Twice as many under 25s surveyed will opt for a package holiday (55%) than those who are 55 and over (26%), according to the stats, proving that older is not necessarily wiser when it comes to being prepared for the unexpected in a COVID-19 world.

Nearly 38% of people are planning to book 2021 overseas holiday this year with the Global Travel Taskforce report being announced on April 12.

The research shows 25% of respondents are ONLY interested in taking a holiday abroad, while 13% plan to take both an overseas vacation AND a staycation after months of being stuck at home.

Of the remainder, 40% are planning a UK-based holiday, with 21% not planning a holiday at all.

The age groups that is most holding out a holiday abroad, and therefore the most likely to book, are the: