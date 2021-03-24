UK is a nation of holiday dreamers

21 seconds ago
by Harry Johnson
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
UK is a nation of holiday dreamers
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

The new £5,000 fine for anyone planning on traveling abroad has thwarted Britain’s holiday dreams

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • 38% of Brits are planning a holiday to have something to look forward to
  • 1 in 4 of Brits want a holiday specifically for the dreaming and planning aspect that comes with booking
  • Most of Brits are ready to spend more on travel in 2021

New research revealed that Britain is a nation of dreamers when it comes to holiday planning. A whopping 73% of us are planning some kind of holiday this year, and 38% of us want a holiday just to have something to look forward to. And who can blame people for wanting to escape this past year? 

Most significantly for travel agents and tour operators, the research shows that 1 in 4 Brits want to take a trip specifically for the planning aspect. Allowing someone to dream and plan their ideal holiday is priceless, and travel agents should be cashing in on this core element of the booking process. 

The nation may be desperate to go on holiday – and 54% are willing to spend more than usual – but the issue remains that many are just not feeling confident enough to book yet. Unsurprisingly, anxieties around traveling in a COVID-world are preventing us from taking the leap and booking our dream trip. The new law prohibiting overseas travel unless exempted and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe only adds to holidaymakers’ anxieties. Now is the time for travel operators to enable simple planning solutions for families and friends who are looking to holiday abroad – allowing customers to secure their late 2021 or 2022 booking through payment later down the line. This approach can win business for the struggling travel sector, whilst also giving people something to look forward to for next year – a win win for everyone.

A friction-less and inspirational digital booking platform, with a ‘book now, pay later’ concept could be just the thing that will turn holiday browsing into holiday booking. Travel companies have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the dreamer mindset, foster customer confidence and build loyalty.

The research further supports this thinking – consumers just want ‘simple and easy’, preferably with zero cancellation fees and the option to book now, pay later.

By reviewing their booking processes now, travel companies could be well rewarded by happy and confident customers later on.  

You may also like