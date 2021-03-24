UK is a nation of holiday dreamers

38% of Brits are planning a holiday to have something to look forward to

1 in 4 of Brits want a holiday specifically for the dreaming and planning aspect that comes with booking

Most of Brits are ready to spend more on travel in 2021

New research revealed that Britain is a nation of dreamers when it comes to holiday planning. A whopping 73% of us are planning some kind of holiday this year, and 38% of us want a holiday just to have something to look forward to. And who can blame people for wanting to escape this past year?

Most significantly for travel agents and tour operators, the research shows that 1 in 4 Brits want to take a trip specifically for the planning aspect. Allowing someone to dream and plan their ideal holiday is priceless, and travel agents should be cashing in on this core element of the booking process.

The nation may be desperate to go on holiday – and 54% are willing to spend more than usual – but the issue remains that many are just not feeling confident enough to book yet. Unsurprisingly, anxieties around traveling in a COVID-world are preventing us from taking the leap and booking our dream trip. The new law prohibiting overseas travel unless exempted and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe only adds to holidaymakers’ anxieties. Now is the time for travel operators to enable simple planning solutions for families and friends who are looking to holiday abroad – allowing customers to secure their late 2021 or 2022 booking through payment later down the line. This approach can win business for the struggling travel sector, whilst also giving people something to look forward to for next year – a win win for everyone.

A friction-less and inspirational digital booking platform, with a ‘book now, pay later’ concept could be just the thing that will turn holiday browsing into holiday booking. Travel companies have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the dreamer mindset, foster customer confidence and build loyalty.

The research further supports this thinking – consumers just want ‘simple and easy’, preferably with zero cancellation fees and the option to book now, pay later.

By reviewing their booking processes now, travel companies could be well rewarded by happy and confident customers later on.