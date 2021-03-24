African Tourism Board Chair in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

The Chairman of the African Tourism Board is currently in Abidjan, Ivory Coast to discuss the state of the travel and tourism industry in West Africa

Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board arrived in Abidjan, the Capital City in the West African Nation of Cote D’ivoire.

Mr. Ncube received a warm welcome from members of local business leaders and media. He met at the Federation of Tourism Business Council discussing bilateral engagements and strategic partnerships between the African Tourism Board and Ivory Coast.

Côte d’Ivoire is a West African country with beach resorts, rainforests and a French-colonial legacy. Abidjan, on the Atlantic coast, is the country’s major urban center. Its modern landmarks include zigguratlike, concrete La Pyramide and St. Paul’s Cathedral, a swooping structure tethered to a massive cross. North of the central business district, Banco National Park is a rainforest preserve with hiking trails.

Côte d’Ivoire (also: Ivory Coast) is a country in West Africa with a southerly facing North Atlantic Ocean coast.

It is bordered by Ghana to the east, Liberia to the west, Guinea to the northwest, Mali to the north, and Burkina Faso to the northeast.

Meetings have been confirmed for Chairman Ncube with the Honorable Minister of Tourism Siandou Fofana.

Ivory Coast has great potential for both on eco-tourism and sports- tourism.

Minerals in Ivory Coast are still untapped. Mr. Cuthbert felt there are excellent investment opportunities, not only for tourism projects.

Mr. Cuthbert encouraged tourism stakeholders to look within and promote the domestic tourism market to prepare for an international restart of the sector.

He said: “It will require a total synergy with all stakeholders within the Tourism value chain to draw make Tourism accessible and affordable to the Domestic populace.”