Experience Malta on the big screen

Home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Malta has served as the film set for eleven upcoming productions, including two North American titles, all safely produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mediterranean archipelago is known for its beautiful, natural landscapes and stunning architecture perfect for a film location. Malta’s distinctive look was used in movies such as Romancing the Cure, Mix Up in the Mediterranean, and Apple TV’s newest sci-fi thriller, Foundation (filmed in 2021).

The challenge in 2020 was, of course, the safety of the actors and crew as well as the residents of Malta. The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister released a list of formal, mandated guidelines for any and all media personnel or filming taking place in Malta during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the years, Malta has attracted a number of iconic productions including Game of Thrones, Gladiator, Troy, as well as the latest installment of the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion. Across the eleven major film productions shot in Malta in 2020, the country managed to utilize local talent for their crews and services on set, creating thousands of jobs for Maltese workers.

Romancing the Cure – Shot entirely in Malta, featuring scenes in the cities of Valletta, Fort St. Elmo, Marsaxlokk, Mellieha and Attard. Set to release in 2021.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean – Shot in the city of Valletta, the Phoenicia Hotel, Upper Barrakka Gardens, and Naxxar's Palazzo Parisio. Available now on the Hallmark Channel.

Jurassic World: Dominion – The film's establishing shots were taken in the city of Floriana, Valletta, Birgu, Pembroke, Mellieha. Set to release in theaters June 2022.

Foundation – Shot in 2021 at the Malta Film Studio, Fort Manoel. Set to release in the fall of 2021.

Jurassic World Dominion image courtesy of imdb

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection, Clayton Bartolo, made reference to the past year in the film industry, stating that “it was positive to note that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Malta managed to attract 11 productions during 2020, with a total spend of €32 million (approx $38,144,000USD).” The Minister further stated that he looks forward to the implementation of the Malta Film Studios Master Plan including Malta’s first sound stages.

Malta Film Commissioner, Johann Grech added that it is important to note that productions chose Malta as one of their filming locations despite the circumstances and challenges that arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020. “Malta is truly showing its potential, its resilience, its capabilities. Together – we managed to deliver on our promise to host productions with excellent crew, excellent service and great locations and most important, safely. We are so proud of our local talent.” Grech said.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean – image courtesy of the Hallmark Channel

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

About Malta Film Commission

Malta’s history as a destination for film production goes back 92 years, during which our islands have played host to some of the most high-profile productions to shoot out of Hollywood. The Malta Film Commission was set up in 2000 with the dual aim of supporting the local filmmaking community, while at the same time strengthening the film servicing sector. Over the past 17 years, the Film Commission’s efforts to support the local film industry resulted in various financing incentives, including a financing incentive program, Malta Film Fund, and a Co-Production fund.

Since 2013, the implementation of new strategy has led to an unprecedented growth in the local film industry, with over 100 productions filmed in Malta resulting in more than €300 million in foreign direct investment being injected into Malta’s economy.

