Hawaiian Airlines launches nonstop Phoenix-Maui summer flights

3 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Hawaiian Airlines begins ticket sales for nonstop service between Phoenix, Arizona and Maui, Hawaii

  • Hawaiian Airlines to offer flights between Phoenix and Kahului from May 21 through August 15
  • Tickets for new Hawaiian Airlines Phoenix-Maui flights go on sale today
  • Hawaiian’s summer Phoenix-Maui flights complement Hawaiian’s daily nonstop service to Honolulu

Hawaiian Airlines today began ticket sales for nonstop service between Phoenix (PHX) and Maui (OGG). Hawaiian’s four-times-weekly flights – the only daytime service connecting Phoenix and Kahului – will be offered May 21 through August 15, making it convenient for Arizonans to visit the Valley Isle in time for the Memorial Day holiday and the summer travel season.

Flight HA57 will depart Phoenix at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, arriving in Kahului at 10:25 a.m.

The flight from Kahului to Phoenix, HA58, departs at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with a 7:25 p.m. arrival.   

Hawaiian Airlines‘ summer Phoenix-Maui flights complement Hawaiian’s daily nonstop service to Honolulu, which the carrier originally launched in 2002.

Hawaiian today operates the most nonstop flights between the US. Mainland and Maui, including via Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento.

