Organizers to Forgo Carnival in Jamaica for April 2021
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has announced that due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of Carnival in Jamaica will forego the annual road march and related activities for April 2021, until further notice.

  1. Jamaica announced it will not be hosting Carnival in April this year.
  2. The nation continues to see an increase in cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic despite an ongoing rollout of vaccines.
  3. Tourism Minister Bartlett said it is in the best interest of the country’s people to aid in the government’s fight to preserve lives and livelihoods.

“After a number of consultations with the relevant stakeholders, we can now announce that Jamaica will not be hosting Carnival in Jamaica in April this year. We strongly believe it is in the best interest of our people and will aid in the Government’s fight to preserve lives and livelihoods, as we continue to see an increase in cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minister Bartlett.

“We are mindful of the significant economic loss this will have on our country, as this event generates billions annually, with many small and medium sized enterprises benefitting from the celebrations. However, despite the ongoing roll-out of vaccines, the Government of Jamaica must continue to put strong measures in place to prevent unnecessary exposure of our people and visitors, to the deadly disease,” he expressed.

Senior Advisor and Strategist, Delano Seiveright added that “the Ministry of Tourism has been in advanced dialogue with the organizers of carnival about introducing a bubble concept for Carnival in Jamaica 2021, within the Government’s wider discussions to reopen the events sector, as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Seiveright noted that: “The road parade was initially postponed in 2020, due to the threat of the spread of the novel coronavirus, with Sunday, April 11, 2021 announced as the new date. The decision to forego hosting the event in April this year was made after discussions with event organizers and Government officials and is in keeping with current COVID-19 containment measures.”

Organizers have indicated that all bands and fetes will honor all tickets and costumes purchased in 2020 for the next staging.

