57% of Americans would pay to move up in COVID-19 vaccination line

35% of Americans feel resentment towards those who got vaccinated before them

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out across the country, many Americans are anticipating their long-awaited turn to get the vaccine. After a year of living in a pandemic, the public’s desire for a COVID-19 shot is producing conflicting feelings.

Recent survey of more than 1,000 consumers found some are frustrated that high-profile Americans and celebrities have been able to skirt the system to get a vaccine before others, while other Americans admit they would pay to be moved up in the vaccination line.

