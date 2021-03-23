57% of Americans would pay to move up in COVID-19 vaccination line

14 seconds ago
by Harry Johnson
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
57% of Americans would pay to move up in COVID-19 vaccination line
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

35% of Americans feel resentment towards those who got vaccinated before them

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Many Americans are anticipating their long-awaited turn to get the vaccine
  • Public’s desire for a COVID-19 shot is producing conflicting feelings
  • People are frustrated that high-profile Americans and celebrities have been able to skirt the system to get a vaccine before others

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out across the country, many Americans are anticipating their long-awaited turn to get the vaccine. After a year of living in a pandemic, the public’s desire for a COVID-19 shot is producing conflicting feelings. 

Recent survey of more than 1,000 consumers found some are frustrated that high-profile Americans and celebrities have been able to skirt the system to get a vaccine before others, while other Americans admit they would pay to be moved up in the vaccination line. 

Key findings: 

  • While most Americans don’t think people should be able to pay to get a COVID-19 vaccine earlier than normal, 57% admit they’d pay to move up in line.
    • More than 10% would shell out $500 or more to secure a spot.
  • 27% of Americans would give up alcohol for a year if it meant they could get the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow.
    • Some would also give up Netflix (23%), video games (22%), and watching sports (22%). Consumers were least willing to sacrifice listening to music (10%), sex (14%), shopping (15%), and recreational drugs (16%).
  • More than a quarter (26%) say they’ve taken on a second job to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine earlier than they would have. An additional 18% will consider doing so.
  • Likewise, 60% think it’s unfair if celebrities and other high-profile individuals have been able to get vaccinated before them.
  • 35% of Americans have felt jealous or resentful toward people in their life who have been vaccinated before them. Gen Xers (50%) and millennials (46%) feel more jealousy than any other generation.

You may also like